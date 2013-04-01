Unrecognized and Unlisted Callers Are the Things in the Past with Do Not Call Guard

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Enroll and register to be protected and be guarded from unnecessary calls for free. Do Not Call Guard will help consumer avoid receiving unlisted calls any time of the day.



A lot of phone owners and users experience receiving numbers of calls from unrecognized callers even if the number has already placed on the list. Consumers often feel annoyed after receiving promotional items and offers at any time of the day. A lot of times, these unnecessary calls disturb consumers with one's daily plan and activities. One good example is when consumers receive these kinds of calls in the middle of a meeting, family gathering, or even during bedtime. This would annoy consumers that may think that calls may be important that later on found unnecessary. These unnecessary calls may also lead to stress on consumers.



Even if there is a law that counters companies in making unlisted calls, still a lot of companies refuse to follow the law. Companies are banking on the opportunity that some consumers get tired of placing mobile or phone numbers in the list due to the number of options and instruction one has to undergo.



Being on the do not call list, consumers will be protected and guarded with these calls by simply adding one’s phone number(s) could be landline or cellular to the do not call list. How do you get on the do not call list? It’s simple! One just needs to add the phone number to the list. That’s all what’s needed for the do not call registration. The do not call list protects privacy of the consumer from companies who likes to give unsolicited calls. Do Not Call Guard with a very reasonable price per month can give consumer some peace of mind as it blocked companies from making unsolicited calls.



About Do Not Call Guard

Do not call guard is a customer friendly company that think on consumers benefit. Do not call guard wants consumers to do away with those irritating and annoying calls. This gives consumer protection and a sense of peace as they become uninterrupted with those unlisted and unnecessary calls.



