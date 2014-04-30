iOrgani Unveils New Packaging for Its Highly Popular Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- iOrgani has launched a new pack of extra virgin coconut oil—the “Rolls Royce” product in the marketplace.



The unrefined coconut oil, acclaimed as one of the best available, now comes in a new and improved 32 ounce jar. The ingredients, however, are just the same as those in the high quality raw, cold-pressed, USDA organic coconut oil product that has been such a success since its launch a year ago.



Thanks to the collective efforts of dozens of researchers the benefits of coconut oil have been gaining widespread acknowledgement as part of a healthy diet, for daily skin care—and for cooking. The key “rediscovery” is that, in contrast with long-chain saturated animal fats that have been linked with poor health, the medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) in coconut oil have health enhancing properties.



MCTs have been shown to support the immune system, the thyroid gland, the nervous system, and also provide fast energy. They support healthy metabolic functions, boosting natural weight loss while also providing anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties. Unrefined coconut oil improves digestion and absorption not only of fat-soluble vitamins and amino acids but also calcium and magnesium. It also facilitates the utilization of blood sugar and can lessen the symptoms of hypoglycemia.



Externally, coconut oil has been extremely well validated as an agent for healthy skin and hair, penetrating into the deeper layers of the skin and keeping connective tissues strong and supple. Plus, unlike most lotions, it can be a factor in healing and repairing age-damaged skin.



When used for cooking, coconut oil is a healthy replacement for shortening or butter.



Says owner Alf Marcussen, who has been building a growing online presence since 1992, “Our mission is to continually search for the world’s most beneficial natural and healthy foods to add to our existing line of superfoods. We believe that everyone should live a long healthy life, free from suffering and disease. And our superfood products help do exactly that.



“That is why we researched and sourced this fantastic product that delivers so many wonderful benefits. The flavor and consistency is really outstanding. It really is the Rolls Royce of coconut oils.”



iOrgani’s slogan is “Because we care.” And the company lives up to it by donating 30 percent of its profits to support hungry, poverty-stricken children in India through the Mumbai-based Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



Explains Marcussen, “My wife is from India and I have visited the country several times. There are many underprivileged children there and my heart goes out to them. I want to do whatever I can to help them.”



iOrgani’s USDA organic coconut oil is only made from fresh coconuts, rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. It is produced under 118 degrees F and without harsh chemicals, solvents or bleach. The company provides a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee for its customers with a no questions money back policy. The 32 ounce jar is currently on sale for only $19.97. Suggested retail is $29.97.



For more information and to

order please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Pure-Coconut-Oil-Guaranteed-Superfoods/dp/B00CJFFUIQ/ie=UTF8?m=AEBVZTPS4YVD8&keywords=unrefined+coconut+oil



About iOrgani

The purpose of iOrgani is to provide Premium Quality, Raw, Organic and Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil. They believe that everyone should live a long healthy life, free from suffering and disease. True health radiates from within, as a reflection of vitality.