Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - by Types (Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD), Industries (Building & Constructions, Automotive, Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
The report covers the major unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) markets including Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, and DCPD resins. It further divides the market on the basis of types, industry verticals, and geography. The report analyses the market for unsaturated polyester resins with respect to drivers, opportunities, and winning imperatives related to the industry.
There are various applications of unsaturated polyester resins and the performance of these products is based on key functions which it performs. The total market for UPR has been analyzed based on the porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current on goings in the industry at a commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to UPR and its applications. This consists of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, channel partners, and end use manufacturers. It also includes key suppliers, manufactures and end products manufacturing companies. The report also provides market share for UPR manufacturers. It represents the top players which are contributing to the UPR industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The impact of different market factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This is done based on parameters which include impact of a specific market factors (low, medium, high) and time period over which these market factors will persist. This gives an idea about the major drivers and opportunities which are of key importance for commercial success of UPR products and its market.
The market is also analyzed based on the patents filled by different industrial participants over a period of time. This elaborates about the latest products and technologies within the UPR market on which the manufacturers have been focusing over the past few years. The report also describes about price patterns of crude oil derivatives used for UPR manufacturing. Along with that, it also focuses on the life cycle of UPR industry with respect to different regions. These phases include development, growth, maturity and decline.
UPR have been used in diverse application across industries such as Automotive/Transportation, Pipes & tanks, Building & constructions, marine, wind energy, and electrical & electronics. Orthophthalic, Isophthalic and DCPD are the major resin types within the global UPR market. The market data for these product types is given with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the UPR categories.
