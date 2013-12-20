Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) Market Poise $9.5 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The "Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - by Type (Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD Resins), By Industry (Construction, Automotive, Marine, Chemical Processing, Electrical And Electronics) - Global Trends and Forecasts up to 2017" analyzes UPR market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions.



Browse 97 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 203 pages and in-depth TOC on “Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Global Trends and Forecasts up to 2017”.

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UPR are versatile resins with high demand across fiberglass reinforced plastics markets at a global level. Current rising raw material prices in this industry, manufacturers prefer high performance and cost effective UPR compared to other resins. The major industries for UPR are Building & Constructions, Automotive/Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind energy, and Electrical & Electronics.



The emerging economies are lined for high investment with long term benefits. These investments are in building & constructions, marine & wind energy sectors and unsaturated polyester resins have shown the cost effective, high performance, and environmental friendly benefits to this industry. The countries such as China, India, and other Asian economies are growing markets for unsaturated polyester resins. Major players in European and North American regions include Ashland Inc., Reichhold Inc., Royal DSM, CCP Composites, Scott Bader, and AOC LLC.



U.S. is the major hub for UPR manufacturers in North America and major market players are headquartered in U.S. Within Europe, most of the major market players are situated in countries such as U.K., Germany, The Netherlands, and Italy. Asian manufacturers are primarily based in China and India. Tianhe Resins and New Solar are the largest producers of unsaturated polyester resins.



UPR demand market is analyzed by considering every possible factor which affects this UPR market. The UPR demand is in terms of revenue and volume depicting current and future projections according to parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis also covers major developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of leading global companies.



The global UPR market was $6.5 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand across the industries such as wind energy and marine will increase overall UPR consumption. The Orthophthalic and DCPD resins are expected to be the key revenue generators for global UPR market.



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