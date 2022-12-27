Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Top Driving Factors and Future Trends 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The report "Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type (Ortho phthalic, Isophthalic & DCPD), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Artificial Stone, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The Unsaturated polyester resin market size is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026. The global unsaturated polyester resins market size will grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the UPR's market is its economic price in comparison with other resins and high growth in end-use industries like Building & Construction and Wind energy.



Building and Construction is the largest end-use industry of unsaturated polyester resin (UPR).

Building & construction is the most crucial end-use segment for the UPRs market. In emerging economies, substantial investments are being made in the infrastructure sector, propelling the development of the construction industry. The rapid expansion of the sector in the growing countries is helping in the growth of UPR's market. The increase in the domestic market, increasing income levels & spendings, and easily available resources at low price is making APAC region the highest contributor of building & construction segment.



Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is the fastest-growing resin segment of the Unsaturated polyester resin market.

DCPD resins have low VOC, which is the biggest reason for its increased demand. DCPD can be used as a primary base of a resin formulation or blend with orthophthalic or isophthalic resins to enhance properties. The major advantage of DCPD resins over orthophthalic resins is their lower shrinkage property, that offers superior smoothness with minimal or no visual print-through from reinforcing fibers. The increase awareness about the usage of DCPD will lead it to growth in near future.



APAC is the largest Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. The market in the region is witnessing high growth in Building & Construction, Transportation, Aerospace and Electrical & Electronics industry. The key markets in the region include China, India, South Korea, and Japan. India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence market growth.



The key players profiled in the Unsaturated polyester resin market report are Polynt-Reichhold Group (US), INEOS Composites (UK), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), AOC (US), and BASF SE (Germany).



