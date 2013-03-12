Unscratch the Surface Use Patent-Pending Solution to Repair Glass Flawlessly

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Scratched and damaged glass can be an expensive thing to replace for home-owners and businesses alike; a small imperfection that requires a costly replacement of the whole panel. This has been an issue for many years, but Unscratch The Surface’s patent-pending methodology looks to change that once and for all by providing flawless repairs in next to no time, on site and in situ.



The methodology, which the company is keeping top secret, has been used on the homes of professional athletes, fortune 500 company CEOs and Hollywood celebrities, across 15 states in the US and in Germany. The reason their process has been chosen by such high powered individuals is because it works by flawlessly removing scratches from glass without being taken away and worked on for weeks.



The process has so far saved tons of glass from entering landfill sites, helping the environment by repairing rather than replacing panels. The process is also surprisingly affordable, making it good for the environment and for clients’ wallets. Whether classic or rare glass work or high rise office panels, the process guarantees flawless results from all viewing angles with no microswirls, haze or other imperfections.



The inventors of the process developed the method through their expertise in the glass industry, which they bring to bear in their business arm as well as in their research and development.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We make a bold guarantee because we created the system we use, so we have absolute faith in both the process we use and the expertise of those using it. We are confident this will become the primary method for all glass repair within ten years, when awareness increases and the results continue to speak for themselves. We are based in Southern California but have already begun taking jobs internationally, so no matter where a client is, we can deliver flawless scratched glass restoration.”



About Unscratch the Surface

Unscratch the Surface is a scratched glass repair and glass scratch removal company, offering glass repair solutions to clients across the country. Their patent-pending technology allows Unscratch the Surface to successfully repair scratched glass as a result of careless window cleaning, vandalism, fabricating debris, and other environmental factors. Restoring and resurfacing scratched glass in Los Angeles, Southern California and across the country since 2005, Unscratch the Surface has grown since its inception and continues to set trends in glass repair technology. For more information, please visit: http://www.unscratchthesurface.com