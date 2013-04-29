Unsecured Business Loans Thrive for Companies Seeking Working Capital

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- This year, VMI LLC, a private money specialist, has seen an increase in the number of unsecured business loans approved. Not only has the number of small business loans submitted had an uptick but the amounts approved have increased as well. This bodes well for the rest of the year.



There are certain industries that are experiencing strong growth in this economy and are better candidates for these unsecured working capital loans provided by VMI. Medical professionals, technology companies and specialized retailers are receiving private business loans in great numbers.



In order to qualify for these cash flow loans, the business must have $200,000 or more in annual revenues, operational for two years and the owner must have at least a 600 credit score. These unsecured small business loans require three months of revenue history. No collateral or security is required. There are no UCC filings or liens on the business. Both the interest and payment are fixed so there are no “gotcha” introductory offers.



There are no restrictions on how the unsecured business loan funds can be used. Some businesses are simply looking for working capital, while others will use the loan proceeds for business expansion, hiring new employees, paying off bills or purchasing inventory.



These private business loans are perfect for busy professionals who are looking to get working capital without the hassles of traditional financing. Approvals are made within two days and funding occurs within days. The entire process is quick and easy.



A big advantage to these unsecured small business loans is that they are quicker to fund than traditional financing but they won’t affect the ability to get traditional financing later.



Skylar Marshall, Communications Specialist for VMI has stated, “Under this unsecured business loan program, we have accomplished a 100% approval rate. This is unheard of with any financing program. This unsecured business loan program is a true game changer for businesses seeking working capital.”



About VMI LLC

