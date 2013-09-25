Unsecured Loans No Credit Check - Company Announces a More Accurate Matching Process

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Just a couple of years of ago, lenders used to be very concerned when giving out cash without collateral and credit assessment was a mandatory step. The situation is pretty different today where some loans companies like epersonalloansforbadcredit.com are now easily giving out unsecured cash regardless of a person’s credit standing. They are also considering even persons with no credit.



In a bid to provide the best services to consumers applying for unsecured loans no credit check, epersonalloansforbadcredit.com has introduced a highly efficient matching system that will be providing more finance options. This means that every person will be having numerous offers presented just by making a single inquiry. One will also be getting these at the same time to make it easy and quick to compare the various offers.



The new system will also allow other benefits to the applying persons starting with the now highly simplified application process. The details that people will be providing will now be fewer and an applicant should be done with this step in around three minutes. It is upon clicking on “submit” that the form will be matched across the currently huge list of loan providers. All the quotes that the lenders will be issuing will be non-binding.



The maximum amount of cash that one will be allowed to apply for on this offer is $7,500 and obtaining such will be fast provided an applicant is in a position to make prompt repayments. This is the major reason why lenders will be verifying whether one has a stable source of income. These unsecured loans no credit check will only be open to applicants over 18 years and they should also be having active bank accounts.



Mel Wayne is among the many consumers who showed their appreciation of the new matching process and he said that, “A huge number of us have seen our applications rejected owing to a poor matching process and this has been making it hard to take care of our financial problems. I am very sure that this new investment will be a huge relief to most of us. We highly welcome the move.”



About epersonalloansforbadcredit.com

The company has been in business since 2011 providing people in need of credit financing with the best solutions. It works in close relations with various lenders who hold a high reputation for offering highly efficient services. Chances of getting unsecured loans no credit check will now be high with the introduction of an accurate matching process. For more details, visit www.epersonalloansforbadcredit.com