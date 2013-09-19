Unsecured Personal Loans After Bankruptcy- Lenders Raise Maximum Amount to $5,000

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Consumers can now get more cash even if they were earlier bankrupt by going with this package that creditloansources.com is giving out. The company is currently looking into ways of assisting as many people as possible and this is why it has introduced a new cash limit that will see people handle most of their financial problems. Allowing borrowers to submit inquiries online will greatly enhance convenience.



As this offer on unsecured personal loans after bankruptcy was being introduced, the company’s spokesperson said that, “Filing for bankruptcy leaves a negative mark on a person’s credit history and this is usually enough for most lenders to reject an application. To save people such inconveniences, we introduced a package that suits them just a couple of years ago and we’ve now increased the amount that one can get.”



He also talked about the requirements where he said that, “The first thing that we did to see to it that this offer benefits a lot of people is to make it collateral-free since most people recovering from bankruptcy may not have property to pledge. Our loan providers will be ready to offer the cash to any applicant who proves his or her ability to clear the debt. Borrowers should also be above 18 years of age.”



The whole process of applying for the cash will be very simple and this will start by filling out a short online form. This will be straight forward where one will only need to provide some details like name, employment details, age, bank account and address among others. There will then be a quick scan through the database of lenders to find perfect matches for the information provided on these unsecured personal loans after bankruptcy.



All the quotes that consumers will be getting will be non-binding and one should not feel obligated or pressured to accept an offer. This will promote responsible borrowing where an applicant should take time to find the perfect offer depending on features like repayment plans, terms and interest rates. As earlier mentioned, the lenders will be approving inquiries within 12 hours with successful borrowers getting the cash through their checking accounts.



About creditloansources.com

This is a website that allows easy and quick access to loan providers making it possible for people to make inquiries shortly after being faced with financial problems. It has been doing so since 2011 and it’s currently using highly efficient lenders with quick approval speeds. For unsecured personal loans after bankruptcy and other packages, visit www.creditloansources.com