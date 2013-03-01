Unsecured Personal Loans for Bad Credit from OneLoanSource.com

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- People with bad credit may find it difficult to find a trusted lender to give them personal loans. They may have to apply to several places to get loans. OneLoanSource.com comes with a solution to such difficulties and can help people save their time and credit. “Let us do the hard work for you”, says the company. People can apply for bad credit personal loans in just a few steps by filling out a simple form and answering a few questions that follow. After the verification of funds in their account, the application will be approved within minutes.



Once the application is submitted, the site matches the information given by an applicant with its network of lenders. “Getting personal loans for bad credit is not at all easy” states the company, also adding that “It’s our job to match you with a lender who may be able to fund you”. Once it finds a lender who is willing to fund the personal loan request, the applicant is informed about the match. However, matching an applicant’s information with a lender doesn’t always guarantee that the applicant will receive the personal loan offer. OneLoanSource.com advises people with bad credit, to review information in the website before accepting loan offers from payday lenders.



The site also makes it clear that unsecured personal loans have demerits, especially when described as payday loans. The company also promises that the personal information provided to them by applicants is as safe as it can be. The pages in the site that take in the data are heavily encrypted and state-of-the-art web security is used. The company also provides tips to help increment customers’ credit score values and get more credits as well. Most lenders matched by OneLoanSource.com, are participating to offer personal loans mainly to people with bad credits. However, the company recommends the customers to learn more about loan lenders before accepting offers.



More details about OneLoanSource.com can learned from their website.



About Oneloansource.com

OneLoanSource.com is a loan matching company that can help people with bad credit to acquire unsecured personal loans from trusted lenders. The website offers its service to people who incurred bad credit as a consequence of the economic breakdown in 2007. A network of trusted lenders are contacted by the company and matched with the information provided by people who register for unsecured personal loans. Applying for loan is easy and approval of the application is very fast as well subject to certain requirements. Lending rules of the applicant’s state are also considered.