Unseemly QuickBooks Files and Seemly Solutions with E-Tech

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- The QuickBooks Data File can be considered a large database. In order for the file to be read properly, data has to be ordered and placed correctly in the file. When a data file is under 200 MB, it is more manageable and makes it easy for the software to keep the data in the correct order.



QuickBooks uses 'links' to related transactions in one table to transactions in a different table. The links between transactions can become corrupted and when this happens, reports that are associated with the broken-link related transactions would end up inaccurate. This sometimes occurs between Vendor Bills and Bill-payment Checks, it can also occur between Invoices and Customer Payments.



When broken links occur, they may be repaired by either a manual process, or in some cases using the QuickBooks Rebuild Utility. "It does turn out that the Rebuild Utility may not always resolve this type of problem, especially if the link table containing the transactional references caused the corruption," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Issues also arise when the data file grows larger than the recommended size making it very difficult to keep all the data in order and needless to say resulting in incorrect reports. One way to check is by looking at the Balance Sheet. "An indication of a problem is if the total Assets do not match total Liabilities and Equity," Rocha said.



"Additionally, if Net Income, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and other balance sheet balances do not tie when compared to other reports in QuickBooks it could mean the QuickBooks File is corrupted."



Data corruption can easily be fixed by tools provided within the QuickBooks Software program, however, simply fixing the corruption without doing anything about the size of your data file means this problem will return.



Some common QuickBooks errors are "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "Corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "Trouble in opening QuickBooks Company File", C-index errors such as C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 and others.



