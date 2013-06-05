Unsigned Artist Promotion Website Now Lets Users Embed SoundCloud

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- (Musictalkers.com) A music promotion website which lets unsigned artists create free profiles now has lets users embed their SoundCloud feed into their profile. This displays the familiar SoundCloud music player and lets users listen to your SoundCloud playlist on Music Talkers.



The idea behind Music Talkers is to let unsigned musicians create a free artist profile to generate more online exposure. Music Talkers members can also bring themselves up in their 'chart' top ten section by sharing their page on social networks etc. All musicians profiles are set up to be search engine friendly, in addition people can comment on profiles and musicians can connect and interact with others.



With the popularity of SoundCloud being an all time high, the developers of Music Talkers thought it would make sense to allow SoundCloud playlists to be streamed through a Music Talkers profile. This lets you create a solid platform of online music promotion if you combine SoundCloud and Music Talkers together.



Adam Bailey from Music Talkers said:



"Users can now easily add their SoundCloud playlist and player into their free profile. This all can be done by simply entering their SoundCloud ID into the box in the Music Talkers admin section".



An example of a SounCloud embedded profile is here: http://www.musictalkers.com/rea-qunta



Recently, more musicians are gaining popular recognition through online means. Music Talkers gives musicians the chance to better their online presence and get unsigned artist exposure.



About Music Talkers

Music Talkers takes a unique angle to help out unsigned artists and musicians by 'wrapping their music around their high traffic website'. Daily music news delivers targeted music enthusiasts to discover unsigned and new music.