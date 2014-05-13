UNsom Special Representative Meets New Mogadishu Mayor, Discuss Priorities for Next Two Years

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) Nicholas Kay met today with the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Regional Administration, Hassan Mohamed Hussein “Mungab” at the headquarters of the Administration.The Mayor outlined the priorities of his administration for the next two years: unsom elcomed his focus on good governance and democratisation. They both agreed on the importance of human rights and finding sustainable solutions to the Internally Displaced People’s presence in Mogadishu.



“If Mogadishu does not see economic and social progress, improvement in security and good governance then it will be difficult for the rest of the country to succeed” said SRSG Kay. “Federation of the country, constitutional review and elections are all possible by 2016. The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia will continue to support the Benadir Regional Administration and Somalia to achieve these goals” he added.



SRSG Kay also highlighted the importance to promote women’s participation in senior positions within the administration and noted that there are many qualified women ready to take up this challenge and contribute to the administration.



The two reaffirmed the strong collaboration between the UN and the Benadir Regional Administration and their commitment to work more closely.



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