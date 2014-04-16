unSpirituality: Provocative New Book Calls for Humans to Drop Religion and Shed 'Spiritual Story'

Sedona, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- In a topical and complex new book by Christopher Loren, readers are invited through the confusion and chaos of religion, to the peace on the other side. Entitled ‘unSpirituality - Permission to be Human’, the text challenges conventional worldviews on religion and spirituality, and examines the role of childhood emotional wounds in indoctrination.



Attempting to heal his own childhood trauma, Loren embarked on a spiritual journey that would take him into the depths of teachings, practices and ideologies most people have never contemplated. In ‘unSpirituality - Permission to be Human’, Loren explains how he came to the realization that adults adhere to irrational spiritual and religious paths due to attempts to rectify hurts in their pasts. It is Loren’s contention that religion, or as he says it, "Identification with the story” and its ramifications, are the cause of many of the world’s problems and conflicts. The denial and lack of comprehension of our evolutionary roots play a key role in what he calls 'the obsession with the invisible.'



Loren’s conclusions are grounded in the science of evolution and current studies in brain science, however he doesn’t claim to be a scientist.



“Not at all!” says the author. “However, I do challenge the spiritual and religious communities to look at science from a fresh perspective, free from their own prejudices or misconceptions. The truth is, I’m only saying what many, many people have been thinking. Since the book was published, it’s already captured the attention of an extremely diverse audience – people who have been waiting for this perspective on the nature of our existence and its relationship to the so-called ‘divine’.”



Official Synopsis:



Unspirituality removes the delusion of the spiritual self and its story. Childhood suppression is at the seat of religious and spiritual delusion, which becomes the arena for the retrieval of a shamed imagination. Unspirituality strips away centuries of delusion.



The spiritual story was once an answer to the anxieties of the natural world, but now has become a colorful cage in which humans are trapped. It is an insidious trance that has perpetuated needless suffering for our species up to the modern day. We have been led to look in the wrong direction. We have been bamboozled, beguiled, betrayed. We have been cheated for far too long. We have been led to believe our enemy lies "out there." We have been led to "believe."



Our plight lies in the emotional investment of our identification with the image. I predict an awakening on this planet of epic proportions, where the realization of this conspiracy will spring to life. I see the long hardened road of religious and spiritual delusion coming to an abrupt end, like a domino effect, cascading across the globe. Our species is angry on a deep level. We know something has been wrong for a long time. We are tired of being thrown the scraps. This is primal, guttural; the scream of an exhausted humanity who will not take no for an answer. Who refuse to be duped any longer: It is the voice of reason and the shout of change! This book is a reminder of who we are in the natural world and a call to stand up and be proud to be human without the spiritual story.



Since its release, ‘unSpirituality - Permission to be Human’ has earned a five-star rating on Amazon and rave reviews.



“I think this book is the missing link between Science and Spirituality. It is the long awaited reunion of Nature and our Subjective, as the coming back together of two twin siblings separated at birth. It is also a pleasure to read somebody's visions so clearly, without presumptions or any kind of obligation from our part to take sides, agree or disagree,” wrote Pal.



“The deeper I got into the book the more I felt that this was more than just a good read - it is a whole new way of living. The author found a way, in my opinion, to open the reader's heart and mind, and allow true healing to begin. Everything that I knew to be true within myself was poetically described on the pages of "unSpirituality,” wrote Zushka.



Calling the book “life-changing!” Mary wrote: “The information in this book opens so many doors into the human psyche. Christopher Loren writes from experience and the heart. A book I could not put down. Looking forward to the next one!”



For the author, the response has been rewarding – especially in the current global climate.



“The message of unSpirituality comes at a time when religion and spirituality are being challenged by the rising atheist/secular movement in America and around the world,” says Loren. “Specifically, I’d like to educate people about spiritual delusion and how much of it can be influenced through childhood trauma. It is a wakeup call for our species to see the difference between the natural world and the imagination in which many are identified.”



Continuing: “Millions worldwide are still believing, and thus, "living in" an outdated metaphysical reality that is in conflict with the natural world. The evidence for evolution and our natural existence as human primates is necessary to be understood in order for humanity to awaken to who they are in the natural scheme of things. We need to "evolve love" rather than selfishness, and transform our dualistic beliefs into one whole intelligent, creative human organism. We need to get radically creative; to see ourselves as a species who have evolved together and go beyond a "survival of the fittest" mentality.



Searing, meticulously researched and thought-provoking, ‘unSpirituality – Permission to be Human’ is poised to change the spiritual and religious landscape of the Western world.



‘unSpirituality - Permission to be Human’ is available now: http://amzn.to/QnwaVr



Stay connected with Christopher Loren’s work on his website unSpirituality.com and through social media on Facebook and Twitter.



About Christopher Loren

Christopher Loren's interests lie in the subjective area of human experience as a natural phenomenon. After a 30 year spiritual journey he argues against the definitions handed down through esoteric traditions and offers a new vision for body-based wisdom and understanding. He has been on radio shows such as Illuminating the Shadowland with Truth Frequency Radio and Radio 3Fourteen with Red Ice Creations.