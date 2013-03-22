Unswerving Service by Washington DC Mover

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Packing and moving can be quite tiring and stressful especially when there is a lot of furniture and expensive household items that need to carried around. There have been cases where even after careful packing the chances of the goods making it to the new home seems feeble.



Relying on a professional service that has numerous years of experience in handling the packing and moving needs is the ultimate choice. Georgetown moving and Storage Company, a well known moving company catering to whole of Washington has been rated as the best Washington DC mover. The reputation that they have got is based on their unswerving service and the service attitude that they display. They take care of the goods with utmost care guaranteeing to provide each of the items in the same manner as they were during packing. They even provide an outlook on the way they pack the goods to ensure that the customers can be rest assured of their goods.



Washington DC moving company has been operating in this field for over seven years. They have trained staff on board who have the experience of handling all kind of moving needs whether it is local or long distance. They even provide a separate facility for domestic and commercial moving and storage needs. These movers have been suggested by many people who have utilized their services as they are affordable, time-bound and most importantly value the customer’s goods. The movers are a registered service catering to high quality packages for moving and storing goods.Their services can be located on their website at http://georgetownmoving.com/. Customers can also obtain a free quote just by calling in on (703) 889-8899. For more information contact Steve Webster through info@georgetownmoving.com



