Untethered iOS 6.1 Jailbreak for iPhone 5, iPhone 4S/4 Released via I Jailbreak iPhone 5S Official Website

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Apple released iOS 6 months ago and it wasn’t until earlier this year that jailbreak developers made actual progress. Apple’s enhanced security and new upgrades to iOS and its latest devices have restricted developers’ access to the original place where they looked for exploits. On A5 devices, iOS 6 doesn’t allow jailbreakers enough time in the bootrom to start looking for vulnerabilities.



www.iJailbreakiPhone5s.com team of developers has been looking for exploits in iOS 6 and A5 iDevices for just a few weeks. Over the first weekend of February, the website’s jailbreak developers announced progress after finding new vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS 6 and A5 devices, meaning the iPhone 5 jailbreak release might be just days away. For the moment, iJailbreakiPhone5s’s developers haven’t pinpointed the exact origin of the new exploits, as they are waiting for the results of the beta testing to confirm these vulnerabilities are safe and successful to use for an untethered iPhone 5 jailbreak.



Users appealed by the perks of owning a jailbroken iPhone 5, 4S or iPod Touch 5 and 4 have been growing restless for the past few months, as the iOS 6 untethered jailbreak remained elusive. Even though Apple’s new iOS comes with 200 new features, most of the people that owned previous versions of iPhone and other iDevices and have performed jailbreaks believe the procedure makes the smartphone well worth its money. Installing and enjoying apps that aren’t in the App Store, as well as customized themes and a few other additional perks are benefits that will keep users interested in a jailbreak for their iDevices.



For most iPhone owners jailbreaking their device is an appealing procedure, delivering perks that could make the price of the purchase more worth it. The very affordable price of the jailbreak tool as well as the user-friendliness and hassle-free process makes the jailbreak a popular decision amongst most iPhone users. However, not getting easy access to a comprehensive source of information about the jailbreak process might make users think this is a risky procedure.



iJailbreakiPhone5s is a website that delivers constant and updated tutorials for the users interested in a jailbreak for their iDevices. The website gives step-by-step guidelines and explains in an easy to understand manner terms, processes and different jailbreak tools. Apart from that, the website features news about Apple and its products, discounts and accessory reviews, apps as well as a section where experts answer users' questions and bug reports.



The main objective of the iJailbreakiPhone5s website is however delivering a free and bullet-proof untethered jailbreak for iPhone 5, 4S running iOS 6.