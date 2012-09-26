Untethered iPhone 4 iOS 6 Jailbreak cydia and Unlock for iPhone 4S/4 and 3GS iOS 6 New App Released

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The iOS 6 jailbreak came within hours after the official release of the firmware. Apple has just brought the iOS update for iPhone 3GS, 4, iPad (original) and iPod touch (4th gen) users. Soon after its release, infamous hacker Roslan at UnlockorJailbreak.com Team unveiled its Sap Shield jailbreak upgrade for the devices. The tool will work with A4 chip-based iOS devices that run on iOS 6. Jailbreakers have been waiting for the official statement on the availability of iOS 6 on the old iDevices. Apple rolled out the new firmware for iPhone 5, the brand new version of the handset.



As per analysts, Apple has borrowed some functionality and design cues of Cydia apps for iOS 6. The company might have made such an effort to avert people from iOS jailbreak. But, as per RedmondPie, it hasn’t been a reason for jailbreakers to stay from enjoying more freedom. “Although Apple have taken some design and functionality inspiration from a number of Cydia based tweaks and offerings, the hardcore jailbreak faithful still need to experience that freedom on their hardware,” writes RedmondPie.



The iOS 6 jailbreak available at http://www.UnlockOrjailbreak.com is an untethered one.



UnlockOrJailbreak.com experts suggest users to back up their data before going for jailbreak. It is unlikely that your device may fail during jailbreaking with the upgraded Sap Shield. But, as the jailbreak changes the internals of your device, your data may lose. So, it is better to housekeep the data in other source or iCloud. “Before going through any jailbreak process it is always good housekeeping to perform a full backup of all information on the device,” says RedmondPie.



How to jailbreak iOS 6 devices

Here we bring to you the step-by-step process of iOS 6 jailbreak. It is an easy and painless job to jailbreak your iDevices with iOS 6. What all you need to know is that only A4-based device will support the new Sap Shield tool from Dev Team. The jailbreakers are working to launch iOS 6 jailbreaks for A5, A5X and A6-based devices.



Step 1: Update your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with the new iOS 6.



Step 2: Get the latest upgrade to Sap Shield from UnlockOrJailbreak.com. Find the suitable version for your personal computer. The tool is available for both Windows and Mac computers.



Step 3: Extract the downloaded Sap Shield tool, which comes zipped. Save the extracted files in a familiar location on your computer.



Step 4: Open the executable Sap Shield file. If you use a Windows PC, make sure you run it in administrator mode. If a Mac, open Sap Shield by Ctrl-Click and click Open.



Step 5: Choose the Extras from the main menu of the jailbreak and connect it to the desired IPSW file.



Step 6: You are almost ready. You can follow the instructions now and get your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch jailbroken in a matter of seconds.



iOS 6 Jailbreak Risks

The chance for bricking is minimal if you do the jailbreak with care. The developer of the tool has published all guidelines to use the tool.



Just follow the instructions and get the devices jailbroken in a few minutes. However, the risks of warranty loss and customer support discontinuation are certainly there. As you jailbreak an iDevice, you get the product’s warranty devoid and Apple will stop customer support for the handset.



