Untethered Jailbreak for iPhone 4S iOS 6: Unlock iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPhone 4/3GS for Any Network Released by Chip Jailbreak

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Latest news on the long awaited untethered jailbreak for iPhone 4S, 4, iPhone 5 iOS 6 and factory unlock for iPhone 4S, 3GS, 4, 5 come from the famous developers at Chip Jailbreak Solutions. Chip Group have recently launched Sap Shield V1.7 software compatible with iOS 6 and tested to jailbreak and unlock iPhone 4S/4/5 for any baseband version.



People all around the world are now able to download Sap Shield V1.7 application via the official website:http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com and complete the jailbreak and unlock procedure in less than 10 minutes with no technical knowledge required.



The company guarantees that it's new software has been tested on over 5000 iDevices and it has been proven successful for iOS 6 jailbreak and unlock for iPhone 4S/4, iPhone 5 and older 3GS models.



It should be remembered that http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com team is the famous developer of previous iOS 5.1.1 jailbreak utility that has been downloaded by over 500,000 Apple customers.



The Chip Jailbreak team had earlier announced that technicians are working full time now to develop the software compatible for Apple Tv 3 jailbreak that is already available for customers in beta version and untethered jailbreak version is expected next week .



Apple has released a new update of the operating system, version 6.0.1, which is not really a surprise, since in recent weeks rumors had circulated and iOS 6.0.1 update was expected. According to the company clients that have already purchased Sap Shield V.1.7 compatible for iOS 6 jailbreak and unlock for iPhone 4S/4/5 and have accidentally upgraded to iOS 6.0.1 should not have to worry. Sap Shield V6.1 compatible for iOS 6.0.1 jailbreak will be released on Monday and all feature updates are free of charge.



For now, the company advice is not to upgrade your device to the latest version of this operating system and encourages iDevice owners to jailbreak iPhone 4S/4 and iPhone 5 iOS 6 using Sap Shield V1.7 stable version and should have no worry about losing the guarantee because the jailbreak and unlock procedure is 100 % reversible with just a push of a button within the software interface.



Meanwhile, today is the news when the hacker group known as Chip Jailbreak Group has released a new version of Sap Shield which purpose is to eliminate some defects of the previous one, such as the inability to perform the jailbreak for those who owned a Windows operating system, as well to save the certificate SHSH of the latest models of the iPhone 4S/5 in order to downgrade to iOS 6 from a future version.