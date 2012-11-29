Untold: A Berringer Family Novel - Compelling Book, 27 Years in the Making, Releases to Critical Acclaim

Franklin, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- It’s a known fact that many noted authors take their time when writing. However, for Tamara Helene Arrington, her debut novel was a staggering twenty seven years in the making. From her first compositions aged fourteen to recruiting the help of her now teenage sons, Arrington has finally released her labor of love for the world to enjoy.



‘Untold: Book One (Berringer Family Novel)’ is a dark and twisted mystery that is thrilling hard core literary fans across the country.



Synopsis:



“Emerging from the innocence of childhood, Coral's curiosity dominates her thoughts as she pursues the discovery of whether her family exemplifies the conventional life or something more sinister and secretive than she could ever imagine. As she grows from child to woman, the truths of the Berringer Family emerge from the shroud of secrecy and neglect that has enveloped their lives for more than a decade. The journey of Coral Berringer is captivating, unbelievable, and at times disturbing. As the revelations of the sins of her family tree are revealed, everything that Coral ever knew to be true is not what it may have seemed. Will the anger of the lies destroy her? Can she battle the demon that walks the hallways of Ocean Point?



Can she survive the eerie mansion that she fears is alive from an ancient curse? Will she be able to endure the torture and scars left by her mother's hands? Will Coral be able to accept the UNTOLD truths? This is the first book of The Berringer Family Novels. It is a thrilling and haunting mystery that will have you enthralled until the end. You will feel the fear, pain, and bittersweet romance that Coral experiences with each page you turn. If you enjoy stories that keep you on the edge of your seat mixed with paranormal elements, horror, and romance, then this is a must read.”



As the author explains, the opportunity to finish her book came from the most unlikely of circumstances.



“Throughout the years I would add to the book – often by scribbling away on a yellow legal pad or on a typewriter, when they came into fashion,” she explains.



Continuing, “However, following a terrible accident that left me wheelchair-bound for many weeks, I needed something to do. Adding insult to injury, I was also laid off from work two weeks into my recovery. This is a disastrous situation to be in when trying to bring up children. That’s when I bought a laptop on eBay, put up my feet and committed myself to finishing what I had started.”



Arrington overcame her tribulations to great success. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is one of those books that grabs you early and is difficult to put down until the unexpected ending forces the issue. Do yourself a favor and put this one on your to do list. You won't regret it,” says Robert J. Young JR, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Teresa Kline, was equally as impressed. She said, “Wow, I have had the good fortune to come across this book and I am very impressed. I don't want to give anything away but it's one of those "can't put it down" works. I have learned that the author started this book at the age of 14 and is now 42 years old and completed it as she was recovering from a broken ankle. It is clear that this book has been carefully, skillfully and lovingly written.”



While many years in the making, Arrington admits that she couldn’t have done it without the love and support of her children.



“My seventeen year old created a book trailer for me, and he also edited many parts of the manuscript. They all helped out with the design cover and many other aspects of the book’s creation. I simply could not have done it without them. Since this is a series, there is more work to be done – so keep an eye out for the next book” she adds.



