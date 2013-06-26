Unusual Kindle Promotion Marks a Turning Point in eBook Evolution

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The Center of Artificial Imagination, Inc., a leading eBook publisher, is running a promotion that is the first of its kind—they are giving the print version of the the Amazon memoir Inside the Giant Machine: An Amazon.com Story for free to everyone who purchases the Kindle edition of the book.



This unique promotion marks the beginning of a turning point in the Book 2.0 evolution.



So far, it has been common for media retailers and publishers to give away the digital form of media free with the purchase of the physical form such as book, DVD, or CD. By giving away the physical form of the book with purchase of the electronic form, this unique promotion acknowledges the many advantages of a book’s digital form, such as its Kindle format.



“I am very pleased to see that my publisher is acknowledging that, given the current state of technology, the electronic format of books, such as Kindle, has many advantages over the print format,” says Kalpanik S., author of Inside the Giant Machine. “You can access it almost from anywhere in the world from your Kindle cloud, and read it on a multitude of devices without worrying about ever losing it. There is no weight to be carried around or mailed, and if you live in the tight living spaces of a modern metropolis, having your library stored on a Kindle device, which can fit in your pocket and is automatically backed up, is a great advantage by itself.”



Inside the Giant Machine: An Amazon.com Story holds an average rating of 4.2 at both Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk. Authored by a former Amazon technologist and developed from a blog, the book shares the inside scoop behind Amazon’s impressive machinery. Kalpanik S. tells the complex story of his journey working within Amazon in a quirky but relatable manner. His creativity and humor shine through, leaving his readers thoroughly entertained.



“The book is fast paced and easy to read, the author a likable guy,” says a review at Amazon.com by Linda Linguvic, a Hall of Fame reviewer. “Especially interesting to me was the Amazon.com working culture, which was indeed hard on the employees as Amazon created the mammoth business that it is today.”



Another reader, George A. Butler, from Redwood City, describes how “each of the hundreds of times” he purchased something at Amazon.com, he wondered at how smart the people who got it working must have been. He says the author’s depiction of the company invoked the same feelings as one gets towards a chess-playing software that can win against human players: “You acknowledge its superiority but don't admire it.”



“This book does more than share facts and statistics,” says Linda Chan, a reader based in San Francisco. “It shares the story of how the average modern-day man navigates his way through a massive corporation and comes out on the other end in one piece and with his sense of humor and determination still going strong.”



