Unveiling Global Trends That Will Shape HR Roles and Leadership

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2023 -- Renowned global executive search specialist, Leathwaite, has published an insightful report that forecasts the key global trends set to shape the landscape of HR roles and HR leadership beyond 2023. This comprehensive exploration of human resources practices delves into the critical elements that organisations across the globe need to understand in order to optimise their HR departments and leadership, fostering a more resilient and successful future.



As a trailblazer in executive search, Leathwaite is perfectly positioned to provide thought leadership on the seismic shifts anticipated within the HR industry. The release of this report marks a significant step in supporting organisations worldwide in their quest to adapt their HR roles and leadership to the changing dynamics of the business world.



Drawing on their deep expertise, the Leathwaite team has identified the following key trends:



- Evolving HR roles: The role of HR is expanding far beyond traditional operational responsibilities. HR professionals are now being seen as strategic business partners who are critical to organisational success. This trend sees HR roles evolving to manage aspects such as employee well-being, corporate culture, and diversity and inclusion, fostering an environment conducive to high productivity and employee satisfaction.



- Reimagined HR leadership: The trend towards decentralised decision-making is shaping HR leadership styles. HR leaders are increasingly required to demonstrate agility, emotional intelligence, and the ability to manage remote, hybrid, and diverse teams. This includes fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.



- Technological transformation: The rise of AI and machine learning technologies are transforming HR roles and leadership. HR professionals are using these tools to enhance recruitment, employee engagement, performance management and predictive analytics, setting a new standard for strategic human resources management.



Leathwaite believes that understanding these trends and their potential impacts is crucial for any business aiming to thrive in the post-pandemic era. The company is committed to providing unparalleled insights and services that aid businesses in adapting their HR roles and leadership styles to the rapidly changing global landscape.



Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best and most diverse talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



