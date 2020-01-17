"Unwind Watches," Featuring Stunning 1970's Designs, Now on Kickstarter!

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Unwind, a new brand of luxurious watches, showcases a passion for quality and affordability in every timepiece. Providing premium, luxurious experiences, each watch features a beautiful 1970's design at a fraction of the cost of competing brands, saving consumers hundreds of dollars. Designed in partnership with leaders in the watch industry, Unwind delivers an affordable, stylish collection that everyone will notice and want to add to their wardrobe.



The initial Unwind collection boasts a minimalist, high luxury look suitable for casual or professional settings. Featuring an automatic movement, these self-winding machines are distinguished by intricate mechanical heartbeats. Gears that drive the smooth sweeping motion of the hands are powered by the natural movements of the wearer and are revealed by a sculptural exhibition case back.



The Unwinder Classic Collection will feature four different models, including the Unwinder Classic White/Black, Unwinder Classic White/Brown, Unwinder Classic Blue/Silver Mesh, and Unwinder Classic Blue/Black.

Manufactured using the highest quality materials, Unwind retails each watch in its collection at a price less than half of competitors. Backed by a premium two-year warranty, owners of Unwind watches are assured of the quality and durability of each timepiece and its internal parts.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the initial Unwinder Classic Collection, including manufacturing and distribution.

Expected to be begin in early March 2020, the Unwinder Classic Collection will ship to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theunwindclub/unwind-watches-affordable-high-quality-watches-100

Supporters around the world can back the Unwinder Classic Collection by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $100 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including watches from the collection. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Unwind

Unwind, a watch brand from Orlando, Florida, is known for its luxurious designs and affordable watch collections. The brand's initial collection, inspired by the experimental spirit of 1970's architecture, explores the tension of modern design and timeless styles.



Contact

Contact Person: Jesus Casares

Company: The unwind llc

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

Phone: 7863125988

Email: Theunwindllc@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theunwindclub/unwind-watches-affordable-high-quality-watches-100