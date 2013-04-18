UOIS Team Releases New Bonuses for Empower Network

Zemgale, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Michelangelo Lopez, the owner of University of Internet Science, UOIS for short, released new features and bonuses for his Empower Network team. These are available starting from today, to anyone who joins his UOIS team.



New bonuses include emails gatherers for social media and search engines (now with more sites like Google +, LinkedIn, StumbleUpon, Badoo), even bigger list of real data, now at 4.2 million leads, brand new webinar funnel, called X-17 advertising (which is all about free advertising methods) and the unique opportunity to have a personal weekend coaching with him, if you met the requirements. In addition, he included the TRS-9900 mass mailer, one of the most productive mass mailers on the market.



Now everyone who joins his team will also get upgraded at UOIS to Diamond Campus level at no cost. UOIS Diamond Campus has also a lot of features and resources to help with online business growth. It also has user-friendly interface and active support team. Michelangelo Lopez said that he is a preacher’s kid and he is all about giving value to others. So far he helped several thousand people to make consistent residual income online. And he keeps on going, getting more and more success stories.



There are rumors that approximate value of his bonuses and tools is close to $3000. Michelangelo decided to give it away just for the measly $25/month Empower Network blogging system, which is the entry level product in the company. But this massive opportunity is only for his UOIS team, so he encourages people to take action now, while it still lasts, because there will be a limited number of spots.



To learn more, visit http://alekseyzuravlov.com/empower



About Aleksejs Zuravlovs

Entrepreneur with big heart and big dreams, bodybuilder and musician. Also a friend of Michelangelo Lopez and a proud member of his Empower Network team.



Media contact:

Aleksejs Zuravlovs

aleksbusiness1@gmail.com

http://alekseyzuravlov.com