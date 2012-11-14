Up-and-Coming Black Author Fills Fictional Shoes of Little Girl Named Tara

Snellville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Marking her first foray into the world of fiction, author Cheryl D. Bannerman is delighted to announce the release of ‘Black Child to Black Woman’.



Bannerman easily fills the shoes of protagonist, nine-year old Tara Walker, as she takes the reader back in time with this gripping, heartfelt work of fiction. The reader takes on the role of Tara’s best friend as she describes the inspirational journeys of her life and family; from school age, to teenage years, and into her 20’s and 30’s.



“I wanted to create a real ‘live’ experience from the inside out. Everything from the cover and font to the first-person perspective is a deliberate attempt to make readers share Tara’s emotions and feel her pain as she travels through the ups and downs of her life,” Bannerman says.



Continuing, "This work of fiction is not for the reserved or faint of heart and entices the reader to open their hearts and minds during this emotional journey."



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. One critic called it “Sexy and enticing” and “An easy read.” Another reader commented, “I read it in two days; I just could not put it down!”



This books’ diary-style is poised to make readers laugh, cry, scream, sigh, and gasp aloud as Tara struggles to keep her head above water and fight through the tribulations of her life, while continuing to be successful in her career, and continuing to survive. It was only through her daughter that she eventually discovered the true meaning of unconditional love.



With all of her success, Bannerman continues to remain active on the promotional front. She is about to embark on a busy tour schedule, with numerous blog tours, radio tours and book signings filling her diary.



Bannerman invites readers and fans to follow her progress and events via her website, as well as via social media.



‘Black Child to Black Woman’, published by AuthorHouse, is available from the author’s official website: http://www.bannermanbooks.com



About Cheryl D. Bannerman

Cheryl D. Bannerman is CEO of a small, 14 year old, virtual instructional design and e-Learning company based out of Georgia. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Management and a Masters degree in Project Management and is also the (divorced) single mother of a beautiful, fourteen year old girl. For additional details on the book and author, visit www.bannermanbooks.com.