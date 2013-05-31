Up & Coming Singer/Songwriting and Anti-Bullying Activist, Riley Roth Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Next EP!

State College, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- At fourteen, Riley Roth has already won awards, gone on tours and been featured in magazines. Her anti-bullying song, I Got Your Back has won in the Texaco Country Showdown National Songwriting Contest in 2012.



She has also recently won the “Progress Award” from the Throga Company in New York. Riley’s anti-bullying message “Stand and Defend and Be a Friend” has reached out to many youths in schools through her music and non-profit activities.



Riley has just completed her second tour, within the last 8 months. She was the headliner in the first tour where she worked with former Radio Disney Artists. Her activities include visiting schools to share her anti-bullying message and to serve as a role model to young girls her age.



Riley was recently asked to write the theme-song for Girls Above Society, a non-profit organization helping young girls develop confidence and be their own positive role models.



However, in order for her to continue writing songs and making music, she needs your help. Her family has been supporting her cause and has covered all of her past touring expenses. This time, she needs all the support from her fans, from people who share the same vision as hers, or simply those who just like music.



Riley hopes to record at least four songs on an EP this summer. “If I raise more, I will record more. It is very expensive to go into the studio. There are fees for licensing, musicians, production, tracking, mixing, mastering, and of course travel to/from Nashville. I cannot do this on my own!” She will be donating a portion of the proceeds from her music to the Centre County Special Olympics, an organization close to her heart, having a sister with special needs. She knows this group is often the most bullied.



She hopes that through her Indiegogo campaign, she can continue sharing her music and her message. She makes music that is inspiring to all young people. She says, “My lyrics are appropriate and most all songs have a message to young people. Sometimes the message is about being a friend. Sometimes it’s a message to show what can happen when you go down the wrong path.”



Help Riley record her brand of positive music. Visit her Indiegogo campaign to find out how you can contribute. You can also like her Facebook page, follow her on Twitter for updates, check out her music on YouTube, or visit her website at http://www.rileyroth.com.



