"UP LIFTING YOU" with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "UP LIFTING YOU" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Peter Taunton as they discuss the magic of Passion.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Peter Taunton. Peter is the embodiment of Passion and is a very successful pioneer within the fitness industry. In 2003, he implemented his vision for an affordable, 24-7, results and value-based gym. Today, he has gyms in over 6,000 locations across the world and provides 165 Million workouts annually. Thanks also to Peter's father and the passion instilled in him to Go Out and Grab Success with both hands. Join us on this Episode as Peter and Barry teach nd show results from the power of passion.



About Peter Taunton

Peter Taunton is a well known pioneer in the fitness industry. In 2003, Peter envisioned a gym that would be affordable, 24-7, and results and value driven. Since then, he has turned his dreams in to a reality with Snap Fitness gyms and via franchising and acquisitions grew them to 6,000 locations worldwide. Peter is also involved in real estate, concerts, hotels, and wellness products. Peter fully credits his father with instilling within him the passion to get to where he is today.



About Barry Shore

Host of the JOY of LIVING Podcast. Best Selling Author. Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: "STRESS KILLS……JOY Heals" reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. The Free What COLOR is Your STRESS Test is used by thousands. Both of these are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ was born. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His nationally syndicated radio show and podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has almost Two Million Downloads in 16 months. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and now swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,603 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

