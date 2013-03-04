Up to 74 % off Is Announced by Crispins Shoes, the "Ladies Plus Size Shoes" Specialists

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- English women looking for affordable yet elegant plus size footwear have great news to rejoice - Crispins Shoes, the premier ladies large shoes retailer has announced their latest sales offers. This London shoe retailer now offers up till 74% of savings this time.



“We have excellent news if you are eyeing on flattering plus size footwear. We are extremely happy to reveal that presently we are offering huge discounts on the plus size ladies footwear collection and the online customers here can save from 40% to 74%. This is our way to ensure a quality shopping for you with grand savings”, said the spokesperson from the seasoned store. The sales offer is applicable on almost every type of ladies plus size shoes available at Crispins Shoes.



Crispins Shoes was founded in 1978 by Canadian born Dawn Gutteridge who herself was having difficulty on finding appropriate footwear in London due to her 9 feet size. Gutteridge’s frantic search for ladies size 9 shoes in turn inspired her to open up a portal for plus size ladies shoes in London. The store has been named after St. Crispins, famous saint patron for the shoemakers. Crispins Shoes stocks ladies shoes in 7, 8 as well as 9 &10 feet sizes.



Crispins Shoes claimed to provide the customers with premium standard, fashionable and greatly comfortable shoes & boots. As per the statement of the store manager, they source their footwear from best of manufacturers in Spain, Italy, France, and America. “Our Spring/Summer collection catalogue has been launched a little early this year. As with previous seasons, our committed buying team goes for an extensive travel across America & Europe every year to find out new shoe manufacturers who can deliver premium and highly flattering footwear enabling us to introduce amazing collections gathered from elite international designers. Our shoes are crafted from finest of suede and leather and we emphasize highly on good fitting, quality as well as craftsmanship to confirm maximum luxury and comfort”, the spokesperson added.



The store has a vast portfolio of plus size shoes such as ankle boots, longer boots, casual, pumps, slippers, sandals, evening and fashion footwear. Narrow fitting and wedding shoes are available as well.



For more, visit http://www.crispinsshoes.com/