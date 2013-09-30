Up to 90% of Nutrients Found in Raspberry Ketone Liquid Drops Are Absorbed by the Body

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – Raspberry ketone is one of the more popular weight loss supplements in the world of natural health and wellness. It has the ability to help the body burn fat more quickly because it boosts the level of adiponectin in the body. Adiponectin is a metabolite compound that is found in higher concentrations among thin people. This means that raspberry ketone helps make the body act as if it is thin, making it burn fat more efficiently. Raspberry ketone is available in liquid drops, which is proven to be more effective than its counterparts that come in pill form.



In general, 85-90% of the nutrients found in Raspberry Ketone Liquid Drops are absorbed by the body in within 22-30 seconds. In pills, however, only 10- 20% of the nutrients are absorbed by the body, the rest is released as waste. This is based on page 1,542 of The Physician’s Desk Reference, the so-called health care professionals’ bible. The reason for this is that pills contain fillers and binders, which are used to make pills stable and hold the ingredients together. These fillers and binders are sugar derivative such as lactose, fructose, and sucrose, and they contribute to the slow digestion and absorption of the nutrients into the body. Therefore, between raspberry ketone liquid drops and its raspberry ketone counterparts that come in pill and tablet form, the drops can help a person lose weight more efficiently.



Moreover, Raspberry Ketone Drops, one of the newest health and diet supplements by Choice Nutrition Supplements , delivers the weight loss and health benefits it promises. Combined with African Mango this weight loss supplement suppresses appetite, burns fat faster, and improves a person’s overall health. And, because it comes in liquid form, all of its nutrients are easily and quickly absorbed by the body.



“Adiponectin is a hormone that naturally tricks your body into acting like it’s thin. People who are thin naturally have more adiponectin and when you put weight on you reduce the ability of this hormone to function and for that reason you actually end up with a body that behaves like its fat and you begin storing fat in lots of places.” – Dr. Oz



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com