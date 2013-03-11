Up to Beat with the Latest, PHVC Announces Their Cardiovascular Hybrid or Suite

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The first ever cardiovascular hybrid OR suite in Asia resides in Singapore at Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre, that allows both full surgical procedures and catheter-based intervention to be carried out on the same patient and in the same place.



Before, catheter-based procedures used to be operated in a cardiac catheterisation suite and the surgical procedures are separately done in an operation theatre but the Hybrid OR Suite, it provides a space that allows for the best available combination of the above therapies for treatment of cardiovascular diseases.



Their expert cardiologist will now be able to fully operate in a more efficient way thanks to their new addition in facility. Cardio and vascular diseases will then be treated better this way, challenging the other hospitals and institutions with their expertise.



The state of the art Hybrid Or Suite has benefits such as minimal invasive surgery together with catheter-based image-guided intervention and will allow for a safe and sterile environment.



Very high risk patients deemed unsuitable for surgery or catheter-based intervention such as the elderly may now be able to be operated. This is because patients who have more complex heart and vascular diseases were not allowed to have surgery before, these complications are addressed in this Suite where patients as such can now be operated to full surgery.



The Suite has improved the speed of recovery aside from the fact that it can save time and money.



The wonders of this Suite are simply beginning and PHVC is highly proud to have this sort of technology in order to help heal patients with heart diseases.



Heart Disease kills 597,689 people a year. It is higher compared to cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, and others.



