UP2CHOICE Announces Restaurant Photography Contest

Here's a call for talent in photography for amateurs and professional photographers who are on the lookout for a platform to display their best takes. The photo contest calls for the exquisite dining experience of photographers who can depict it in different takes. Whether it is a celebrated dish, festivity celebration or a gathering, the entire restaurant set up can be used as part of the photograph.



UP2CHOICE is an online platform for finding different restaurants across the nation. It provides information of restaurants and helps to search the restaurant that caters to each one’s interests. UP2CHOICE is now focused on bringing the love for restaurants to a common place by encouraging photographers to showcase their talent. The competition “Eat, Drink & Celebrate” is a call for those who can now share their dining experience and win cash. There is no limit on the number of photographs that can be uploaded through the online form.



The photography contest “Eat, Drink & Celebrate” is now accepting the submission of photographs and the final day of enrolling in the contest would end on 25th March, 2013. The photographs should be focused on sharing the dining experience and should depict restaurant setting. The contest would choose to give away a grand prize of $300 for a photograph selected by a panel of professional photographers and restaurant owners. Viewers of these photographs would get to choose two other winners who can get a reward of $150 and $100 respectively for the maximum likes and shares.



The restaurant photo contest is an attempt to recognize the best dining experience and a way to share the uniqueness of each restaurant. Often these experiences are captured in a frame and these random takes can now win free cash prize . The photos can be uploaded to a limited size and any duplication would be rejected. For more rules on the “Eat, Drink & Celebrate” contest visit http://www.up2choice.com/eat_drink_celebrate_rules.php . As there are numerous restaurants, the depiction of the pictures can reflect a favorite place, dish or a celebration that makes the restaurant the choicest one. Even the presentation of dishes can also be chosen as a photography setting. Photographs that are selected for the cash prize would be further used for publication. For more information visit UP2CHOICE.com



