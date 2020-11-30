Upcoming Challenges in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, After Covid-19

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- The covid-19 pandemic changed many aspects of our lives. The supply chain makes no exception from this rule, especially taking into consideration the tensions created between Asia and the USA. Without a doubt, all logistics and supply chain management will suffer stress like never before.



This year, we were all subjected to sudden and unprecedented changes that we had to embrace quickly, whether we liked it or not. Every sector of our personal and professional lives was touched by the recent events, more or less. Even the way we work and shop for supplies were affected in a significant manner, as a response to what was going on and the threats that were putting our health and lives in danger. However, the problems regarding the supply chain did not start with Covid-19. Before the health crisis emerged, the world watched how the tensions between China and the US escalated. This event affected the supply chain, but what was about to follow affected its structure and flow even more.



The current pandemic, together with a redirecting toward the group of consumers interested in niche products and fast developments in the political background, brought to light a series of weaknesses of the supply chain and supply chain management. What weaknesses are we talking about? For instance, dependencies with one source only revealed their hidden costs. Also, the adaptability to real-time shocks has shown a low degree of flexibility. This means that most consumers are willing to pay more for certain goods if the higher price means a promise to those goods faster than usual.



There is an already obvious shift of the supply chain toward a higher degree of flexibility and sources coming from multiple levels. This trend already began, so we can only expect to see this trend accelerate more in the following months. The supply chain itself may get new dimensions, in its attempt to adapt to the new conditions. What does this mean? It means that the supply chain may have to shift from globalization, so popular in the past time, to regionalization. This will eliminate dependencies with only one source and will give local providers a chance. Also, stress tests performed on the supply chain may become a must, periodically. This will determine the effectiveness of the supply chain flow and will have as aim to reduce costs to the lowest values.AIMS (UK) has been doing wonderful efforts for the growth of supply chain management and logistics management through mba supply chain management and diploma in supply chain management programs.



And, believe it or not, the human factor is back in the game. If automation and the use of robots were desired not so long ago, for the good functioning of the supply chain, these days this factor is appreciated once again. Humans have the power to be extremely flexible, which means a better level of adaptability to constantly changing volumes. Because nothing works according to the "book" any longer and things became very unpredictable, manually-made decisions are the best in this background. The strategy "automation with a human touch", adopted by Toyota, proved its effectiveness. In this scheme, humans have an influence of 10 to 20%, which is enough to make changes and improve the operation of the system, if needed.



