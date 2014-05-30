Upcoming Documentary Examines the Hidden Loss of Freedom in American Life

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Life is about choice. What everyone eats, reads and who a given nation elects to office. People make choices every day that determine how all of us as decision-makers want to live. ake choices that determine how we want to live.



But what if these choices are just an illusion?



Freedom From Choice is a feature-length documentary examining the current state of life and personal choice in America today. The film provides viewers with a glimpse at the myriad of ways their lives are being dictated, and tells us who stands to gain.



Experts from many different fields offer a frank and startling look at the hidden limitations in everyone's daily lives. Such experts include economist Peter Schiff, farmer Joel Salatin, trend forecaster Gerald Celente, attorney Jonathan Emord, and Allen St. Pierre, Executive Director of NORML.



Presented in an entertaining style, Freedom From Choice is a film not about the choices people make, but rather the choices that are being made for them.



Up until this point, the film has been a self-funded passion project. The filmmakers have now turned to crowdfunding to complete this documentary. Visit their Kickstarter page to learn more and to get involved.



The Kickstarter Page- http://kck.st/1tGWPew