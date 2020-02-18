Upcoming Growth Trends in the Agricultural Fumigants Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The agricultural fumigants market is experiencing high growth, particularly in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. The North American region holds the largest share of the agricultural fumigants market and this trend is projected to continue in the near future. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is considered as the untapped market for agricultural fumigants. The growth in this region is attributed to the significant growth in the availability of fumigant products and rise in awareness about using fumigation as a crop protection technique, along with the presence of leading crop protection chemical manufacturers and growing demand for agricultural products in the region.



The global agricultural fumigants market was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022. This region offers the most attractive growth opportunities for agricultural fumigant products. Rice, sugar beets, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains are the major crops that the region produces, with India and China as the key agricultural producers. Thus, it is eminent that insect/pest attacks on soil or at storage facilities are widely prevalent in many countries in the Asia Pacific region, which has marked this region as a favorable market for agricultural fumigants.



The agricultural fumigants market caters to the crop protection industry, including pre-and post-harvest activities with soil and warehouses as its key applications. The warehouse segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Crop protection chemical manufacturers are increasingly focusing on low residue content in the post-harvest fumigation treatment to minimize the health hazards. This is one of the driving factors for establishments such as greenhouses, warehouses, silo, and stacks to have a cost-effective pest control solution.



Selected Market Dynamics in Agricultural Fumigants Market



Increase in Focus on the Reduction of Post-Harvest Losses



Reduction of post-harvest food losses is a critical component for ensuring food security. Post-harvest losses arise from freshly harvested agricultural produce undergoing changes during handling. Post-harvest losses are a measurable reduction in foodstuffs and affect both quantity and quality. According to the UN DESA (United Nation Department of Economic & Social Affairs) report the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, further adding to global food security concerns. Thus, food availability and accessibility can be raised by increasing the production and reducing losses.



Post-harvest losses can be avoided by undertaking fumigation for pest prevention. For example, the decay of citrus post-harvest is controlled by ammonia gas fumigation. Post-harvest green mold and blue mold, caused by Penicillium digitatum and Penicillium italicum respectively, are effectively controlled by ammonia gas fumigation of lemons and oranges. This treatment does not harm oranges; however, it causes the tissue within previously injured areas on the crust of lemons to become darker in color. Fumigation of lemons with ammonia slightly accelerates the natural transition of the color of the crust from green to yellow. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses to maintain the quality of agricultural commodities. In addition, fumigation also helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses. This is employed as a further preventative method in pre-harvest cleaning for the storage of grains.

Stringent Regulations



The use of agricultural fumigants is regulated by various legislative bodies worldwide, including the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPA), and other regional bodies. Fumigants contain poisonous gases which can pose a threat to human health. Hence, there are stringent regulations imposed by governments on the usage of fumigants in limited quantities. For example, US EPA Biopesticide and Pollution Prevention Division (BPPD) has developed various bio-fumigants to comply with safety regulations along with enhanced agricultural practices which are likely to restrain the agricultural fumigants market in the coming years. In addition, fumigation is only permitted to government certified applicators under various defined standards and guidelines. The use of fumigant products is subject to registration by health, environmental protection, and agricultural agencies in various countries. The nature of government policies and the extent of arable land in a given country can affect the demand and prices for fumigant products. In addition, strict and rigorous regulatory requirements regarding environmental protection are applicable to the manufacturers' production processes. These vary with the policies of each country.



Developing Countries are Expected to Witness Strong Demand for Fumigants



According to the FAO, countries in the Asia Pacific region such as India, China, and Japan have displayed above-average growth in agricultural output, and this trend is expected to continue through 2025. According to the FAO, more than 2.2 billion people in the region are engaged in agriculture, leading to an increased demand for agricultural fumigants for better cultivation and crop growth, as well as to prevent losses after harvest. In addition, the use of fumigants in India and other developing countries is becoming more common, thereby creating opportunities even in areas where there had previously been little or no adoption of fumigants. However, other developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina have emerged as new agricultural powerhouses; especially Brazil, which is currently one of the world's most potent agricultural markets and is expected to grow at a rate well above the regional average.



The market is dominated by key players such as BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Dow Chemicals (US), and FMC (US). Other players include UPL (India), Degesch (US), Nufarm (Australia), American Vanguard (US), Nippon (Japan), Arkema (US), and Rentokil (UK). The key players have adopted strategic developments such as new product launches, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to explore the market in new geographies.



