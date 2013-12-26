Upcoming Mixed Singapore Development Kensington Square Receives Immense Demand by Investors

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- NewLaunchGuru.com, a website that provides bookings of numerous prominent upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore, has recently informed that the mixed development Kensington Square has received immense ‘Showflat’ demand as both investors and families have shown great interest in the project.



One of the major reasons why Kensington Square has become a highly anticipated development for investors is because it is a freehold mixed project contrary to the common 99-year tenure lease which is available with most upcoming residential and commercial projects today.



Commercially the Kensington Square is undoubtedly going to be a major dinning & shopping hub due to its innovative design which will attract many people who simply want to relax or have an easy night out in an outdoor environment rather than massive indoor shopping complexes which are now erected in abundance throughout Singapore.



However due to its close proximity to the Bartley MRT Station, the residential part of the development comprising of 141-units is also expected to be sold out once the sale commences. Easy connectivity to major expressways – CTE, KPE, PIE, ECP & TPE and only one MRT stop to Serangoon MRT Interchange ensure that the residents can easily travel to any necessary location in Singapore swiftly without any hassles.



The Kensington Square is also surrounded by many prestigious schools and colleges offering numerous choices for the parents to select the preferred educational institution for their children. The Serangoon Stadium, MacRitchie Reservoir, Bedok Reservoir & East Coast Park will fulfill all recreational desires for all ages of Kensington Square residents as well.



NewLaunchGuru.com is currently arranging Showflat preview of the Kensington Square which will have 1, 2, 3 BDR and penthouse units with additional 2 BDR Dual Key and 3 BDR Dual Key options. The commercial part of the development will have shops, restaurants and a supermarket all varying in sizes.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is one of the leading websites that provides bookings of numerous upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore. The website has become a go-to source for any latest news on upcoming projects and has provided extensive information such as floor plans, maps, proposed structure(s), photo gallery and detailed specifications of each and every listed project. Through the online platform, http://newlaunchguru.com/, status of the various upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore and their complete profiles can be viewed.



For more information about the upcoming mixed Singapore commercial & residential development Kensington Square, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to info@newlaunchguru.com.