Upcoming Paperback Release of Best-Selling Crime Novel, 'HARD BITE,' Shines Spotlight on Hit-and-Run Drivers

For author Anonymous-9 (real name – Elaine Ash), success quite literally came overnight. With the original eBook release of crime novel 'HARD BITE' climbing straight to #2 on Amazon's Best-Seller list, readers from coast to coast began crying for an accompanying print version. With New Pulp Press stepping up to the challenge and taking Ash under their wing, the book's official print launch is confirmed for June 20th 2013.



That unique story of HARD BITE is still making waves around the world for its alternative and darkly-humorous stance on the issue of hit-and-run drivers. With the print release just around the corner, the book’s entertaining yet vital message will be more accessible than ever.



Synopsis:



The hit-and-run driver took everything—his wife, child and legs. Now a paraplegic, Dean Drayhart unleashes payback on suspected hit-and-runners in Los Angeles with helper-monkey Sid as his deadly assistant.



Dean's gentle, doting nurse knows nothing about what he's up to and when Sid tears out the throat of a Mexican Mafia member, Marcie gets kidnapped in order to force Dean's surrender.



Armed with nothing but his wits, Sid, and a sympathetic streetwalker named Cinda, Dean manipulates drug-cartel carnales and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in a David-against-Goliath plot that twists and turns to a heart-pounding finale.



As the author explains, the upcoming print release will complete what’s been an overwhelmingly-positive project.



“We originally decided to opt for an eBook due to their growing popularity. However, the quirky and gripping story grabbed people harder than we initially expected and the demand for a print version became obvious. It proves that hard-copies will never die and are still the format of choice for many readers,” says Ash.



Discussing the book’s success, Ash is proud of the important topic she chose to focus on, “I wanted to bring the subject of hit-and-runs back into the spotlight; confident that fiction was the best way to grab people’s attention. Half of all accidents in California now involve hit-and-run drivers. It appears to pay off – with Dean and Sid taking on something of a cult status within the crime literature community.”



Since its original release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews including kudos from multi-million selling author T. Jefferson Parker (see press kit).



"A carnival of nightmarish fun, HARD BITE had me gasping from one outlandishly terrifying act to the next, each scene involving The Grim Reaper in a wheelchair; a sharp-fanged, treacherous monkey; a SWAT-team posse of drugged Mexican killers; and/or more tough-but-lovable women with guns than a Mickey Spillane novel,” says Jack Getze, Fiction Editor for Spinetinger Magazine.



Anthony Neil Smith, author of ‘All The Young Warriors’ was equally as impressed. He said, "If you like your genre on the gonzo side, then you need to get on board the Anonymous 9 train. She's a mysterious writer with an imagination way off there in the ether."



The paperback version of the book will be available from June 20th through Amazon, as well as from New Pulp Press.



About the Author: Elaine Ash

Elaine Ash adopted the Anonymous-9 pseudonym back in 2007 in case her experimental fiction wasn't "accepted" by the grassroots crime-writing community which was starting to surge online. When her short stories started getting nominated for awards that fear was put to rest but the pen-name stuck.



In 2012 she was signed by crime e-publisher BLASTED HEATH (helmed by Edgar-Award nominee Allan Guthrie and partner Kyle MacRae). Shortly after the release of her first e-novel, HARD BITE went to #2 on the Amazon Best Seller List in Hardboiled Mysteries, Paid. After two weeks in the Top 100, she signed a print deal with New Pulp Press (release June, 2013). Anonymous-9 is known for prodigious detail, research, rewriting and a dark sense of humor.



Recognitions include a 2012 Readers' Choice Award from The House of Crime and Mystery, Canada; Spinetingler Magazine's Best Short Story on the Web 2009; a nomination for the same award again in 2010; two Derringer Award nominations sponsored by The Short Mystery Fiction Society; and a Thriller Award nomination by a first-round judging committee of the International Thriller Writers.