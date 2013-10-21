Upcoming Residential Project the Inflora Receives Immense Attention During Its Sneak Preview

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The sneak preview of the Singapore residential project ‘The Inflora’ may not be ‘sneaky’ anymore as it has already received great demand from potential buyers. The preview and expression of interest, which initiated from October 12 and will last till October 22, 2013, has been attended by many unit prospects who are hoping to acquire the highly anticipated property.



Investing in Singaporean property has become premier choice amongst individuals and financial institutions. Residential property is now the most sought after asset and according to the Singaporean Property Price Index (PPI) by the Singapore Property Cycle, the value has been bullish all the way since 1990, with minor drawbacks in 1999 and 2009 due to the economic recession. Now, any property in Singapore is a ‘Good Property’.



Even this ‘Good Property’ converts to ‘Great Property’ when it comes to the upcoming 396-unit condominium on Flora Drive, The Inflora. One may go on and on how it is ideally located between shopping & dining, recreational, business and educational hubs, how it will contain all luxury facilities that any family can ask for, how its projected design is a beautiful sight, how the whole ‘The Inflora society’ will be a very fun place to live yet there is one major reason for its immense attention. That reason is that the ‘The Inflora’ project is under Tripartite Developers Pte Ltd, which is a subsidiary of the popular Hong Leong Holdings Ltd.



Hong Leong Holdings Ltd may not be a household name in Singapore, even though they are probably living in their built house. Since its establishment in 1968, the group has been actively involved in shaping Singapore’s infrastructure. It is not a minor feat that a real estate group will be titled along those lines, and Hong Leon Holding Ltd continues to enhance the essence of Singapore, which they were part of in building, through their subsidiaries. The fact that Hong Leon Holdings Ltd is the constructor of ‘The Inflora’ is almost a guaranteed that the residential project will be exactly as projected and visualized, and most probably even more.



The VVIP preview of The Inflora can be arranged by Benjamin Tan of PropNex Realty Pte Ltd and interested individuals are advised to contact him before the deadline of 22 October, 2013.



About PropertyBen.com

PropertyBen.com is a personal website of the popular Singapore real estate agent Benjamin Tan, who works for the leading real estate agency PropNex Realty Pte Ltd. Benjamin via the agency offers buy, sell, rent & lease property services for the residential, commercial and the overseas market. He has been involved with over $120 million worth of property transactions in merely 2 years and is considered one of the finest agents of PropNex. Currently Benjamin is also handling the booking of the highly anticipated upcoming residential project ‘The Inflora’. More information about The Inflora and the various properties that can be availed through Benjamin can be viewed on his personal website, http://www.propertyben.com/.



For more information about The Inflora, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please call at +65-98807751 or email to propnex.benjamin@gmail.com.