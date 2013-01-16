Upcoming Veteran's Health Exposition to Feature Free Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Screening.

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- With more than 400,000 Veterans in Hampton Roads many of them could be suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), putting them at increased risk for thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA), Thoracic aortic dissection (TAD), AAA and heart disease. However, two local organizations are about to step in and offer free screenings in order to serve their fellow Veterans.



Norfolk’s DAV Chapter 21 and the National Organization for Aortic Awareness is presenting the first ever Veterans Health Exposition in Hampton, VA for Veterans, active duty members and their families. Sponsored in part by Medtronic, Inc., this free health expo will feature free Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Screenings for the first 100 Veterans.



“According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, over half a million Veterans are receiving compensation for PTSD. This puts them at risk of TAA, TAD, Heart disease and a host of other life-threatening problems,” says Robert Epps, Founder of the National Organization of Aortic Awareness and a retired Coast Guard Senior Chief who has endured three surgeries to repair most of his Aorta.



He continues, “It really is a smooth criminal, a silent killer and we want to raise awareness of the risks while making screening more accessible and convenient.”



Pre-registration is required to take advantage of the free screening offer. Interested parties are asked to call Life Line at 1-866-636-4445, mentioning Chapter 21.



This valuable service is provided by DAV Chapter 21 in Norfolk, VA and conducted by Life Line Screening. Additional screenings will include blood pressure (BP) and Ankle Brachial Index (ABI) provided by Sentara Norfolk General.



The Exposition will also offer free health information from various organizations. This will include Veterans benefit information and information on jobs.



Door prizes have been kindly provided by the Marriott, Founders Inn, the Washington Redskins and others.



About the Event:



Date: February 9, 2013 from 10 am to 5 pm

Location: Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666.



For more information or to register for the event, visit the Facebook page(s) http://www.facebook.com/dav21virginia, or http://www.facebook.com/noaafoundation.



Registrations can also be emailed to info@dav21virginia.org or info@noaafoundation.org. Call our office at 757.423.7100 or stop by the chapter at 1018 W. Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23505.



Visit our website(s) at http://www.dav21virginia.org or http://www.noaafoundation.org.



All registrations must be received by February 3, 2013.