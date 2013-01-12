Update: American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012

Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2013 -- Eide Baily LLP, a prestigious CPA and business advisory firm, has released an important status update on the state of American taxes and the fiscal cliff. The firm is known for its quality business accounting services, forensic accounting services and strategic business advice.



In the update, Eide Baily explains how the House of Representatives passed the Senate-negotiated amendment to H.R. 8, a bill designed to avert the fiscal cliff. Also known as the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012, this act blocks a tax increase for 98% of Americans and postpones the mandatory automatic budget sequester for a few more months. The other important issue at stake in the American Taxpayer Relief Act was preventing thirty million additional Americans from falling under the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT).



By keeping its clients apprised of developments in tax and business law, Eide Baily demonstrates its commitment to providing the best possible value to its clients. What sets Eide Baily apart from other CPA firms is its approach to service. This extends beyond accounting service, to being active members of the community: supporting existing programs, developing new initiatives, mentoring youth, serving on boards and committees, and helping to grow the communities of which they are a part.



A seasoned hire at Eide Baily said, “The difference is very apparent, through the positive interactions between partners and staff, the caring and collaborative approach to client service, and the constant outreach beyond the firm.”



About Eide Baily

For nearly 100 years, Eide Baily LLP has provided exemplary accounting services and business advisory services to a thriving regional community. It currently stands as one of the top 25 CPA firms in the United States, and is ranked as one of the top 10 best accounting firms in North America, for quality of life and prestige. Clients can expect more tax and business advice from Eide Baily as major national policy changes are decided and, even now, they are working to provide detailed information on the new law changes in the coming weeks. For more information please visit, www.eidebailly.com.