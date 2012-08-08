Update to Cardiology PACS Technology

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- In a recent study sponsored by the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University and funded by a grant-in-aid from Biosense Webster, a randomized trial showed that patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation who underwent pulmonary vein isolation with radiofrequency ablation had a significantly lower risk of a first recurrence of atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, or atrial tachyarrhythmia compared to drug therapy.



Why is this important? As more advances are made in cardiology research, the technology to support treatment advance as well. Cardiologists don't just want more powerful tools, they need them in order to provide the best care to their patients.



Studycast is a cloud PACS and mobile ultrasound imaging solution for cardiologists. And recently, Studycast has announced that they have just released an update to their cardiology PACS.



The update includes two new SmartWorksheets™ that can help physicians improve patient care. The two new SmartWorksheets™ are Post Ablation and Venous Insufficiency and are now available to all Studycast users.



These worksheets are used to complete reports for the ultrasound exams performed before and after an ablation procedure. They are unique in that they provide the diagrams often completed by a sonographer who would traditionally color in a printout, but these interactive diagrams allow segments of the veins to be ‘colored’ with a click and thus provide quantitative data that can be used for analyzing data in the future.



Studycast allows cardiologists to transmit and view ultrasound images anywhere with internet access. It creates complete, professional reports that include study images with just a few clicks, and those images can be shared with patients right in the office, on any computer or mobile device, including an iPad.



Studycast is scalable, flexible, vendor-neutral, and compatible with all ultrasound equipment manufacturers. All of their reporting templates meet ASNC/ICANL requirements for Nuclear Cardiology.