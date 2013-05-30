Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- In response to QuickBooks and Quicken Customers’ requests, Halfpricesoft.com developers improved ezCheckPrinting check write r to support new Quicken blank stock check printing function. Now, Quicken and QuickBooks customers have easier and less expensive options to print checks on blank stock with the new bundle version of this innovative software. No hassles or extensive learning curve with this updated enhancement from Halfpricesoft.com.



“With ezCheckPrinting and this new Virtual Printer, Quicken customers can now print checks with stubs on blank stock quickly and inexpensively.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said. “We have released the new ezCheckPrinting software in response to Quicken customers’ requests. We are happy to say that ezCheckPrinting check writer is now helping thousands of businesses run more efficiently.” he added.



EzCheckPrinting is the business version check printing software. With the optional Virtual Printer, Quicken users can print checks on blank stock within QuickBooks and Quicken in a few clicks. The new feature eliminates the needs of expensive pre-printed checks. ezCheckPrinting check writer also allows Quicken to print logo and signature on checks.



Non-QuickBooks customers can run this check printing software as the stand-alone PC cheque writer. Printing a check is a breeze with ezCheckPrinting! Customers need only to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Customers can write and print a check with just a few clicks. New customers can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



In addition to its new compatibility with the Quicken latest version, this check printing software also includes many other unique features that make check printing easier, quicker and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of cheques

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Quicken, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Customers can ensure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the Quicken/Quickbooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.



To learn more about this check writer software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today, software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable clients and also assists small business owners in simplifying their payroll processing and business management.



For More Information Please Contact:

halfpricesoft.com

3801 Springhurst Blvd., Ste. 207 Louisville, KY 40241 USA

contact@halfpricesoft.com

Fax: (866) 909-6448

http://www.halfpricesoft.com