Updated EZCheckPrinting Software to Support Multiple Accounts Released from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- In house check printing software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPrinting software which can support multiple accounts with no extra charge. To help users create a new account quickly, ezCheckPrinting developers also added a feature Duplicate Account function to allow users add a new account by copying account setting, check layout and other data from the current account.



EzCheckPrinting check writer was designed for small businesses, nonprofits and accountants to speed up check writing and bill paying. It allows users to design personalized check in house and write a check on blank stock with just a few clicks.



"Many of the best ideas for products and product improvements come from our customers," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. “We keep improving ezCheckPrinting software and hope this check writer save time and money for more businesses."



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. Other recent improvements include QuickBooks Virtual Printer, database backup and restore features.



Small businesses that need easy-to-use and flexible check design, writing and printing application can download and try this new version for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The main features of this check writer software include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.