Updated for the 2013 Tax Season Halfpricesoft.com's Ez1099 Software Even Easier to Use

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The new 2012 version of ez1099 software for printing and filing form 1099 is now available from Halfpricesoft.com. The Ky.-based software developer released the 2012 edition earlier this month. This latest update includes the required tax tables and data to print 1099 forms and many other IRS tax forms for 2012 for filing in 2013.



Tax season is approaching quickly and the January 31 deadline for mailing 1099 forms is hovering ever so closely. The release of ez1099 2012 is just in time to help employers compile, print and e-file their 1099 forms quickly and easily. Once data for all employees and vendors is complete, ez1099 can generate an electronic filing document so that all form data can be uploaded directly to the IRS web site. In addition to 1099 forms, ez1099 2012 also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096.



Ez1099 software for 2012 is easy to use and customers can begin printing any of the supported IRS forms as soon as installation is complete. The software has an intuitive graphical interface with a user-friendly design and point-and-click simplicity. The software supports an unlimited number of companies, unlimited number of accounts and unlimited number of forms, making it ideal for accountants and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses.



“Writing out or typing out 1099 forms one at a time is exhausting and time consuming. Business owners and managers have better things to do with their time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “ez1099 lets users enter their data using the user-friendly interface and print and e-file all the forms they need at once.”



Ez1099 software is priced right and free to try. Small businesses can purchase ez1099 2012 edition for as little as $79 per installation, making it affordable and practical for any size business. For just $60 more ($139 total per installation) customers can purchase ez1099 2012 with the capability to print forms in PDF electronic format and file forms with the IRS electronically.



Customers can download and test drive ez1099 2012 absolutely free for as long as they need to ensure the software does all that they need it to. The demo version of ez1099 prints a water mark on all prints and limits the electronic filing function, but otherwise is fully functional. Purchase of a license key unlocks the software’s full functionality for unlimited use. The free software download and the license key are both available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp



Key features of ez1099 software’s 2012 edition:



- Prepares and prints tax forms in minutes



- User-friendly interface design with point-and-click simplicity



- Supports unlimited number of accounts, unlimited number of forms, unlimited number of recipients and payers, and unlimited number of businesses



- Saves data for later use and modification — avoid re-entering the same data every year



- Quickly imports recipient data



- Automatically generates form 1096



- PDF feature (included in $139 version) saves paper, time and money



- Electronic filing capability (included in $139 version)



- Print on pre-printed red forms for Copy A or file electronically



- Print copy B, C, D, 1, 2 on standard paper using laser printer



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes new users to start test test drive at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Ez1099 software is developed and distributed by Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com. Committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use, the software firm also published the following additional software titles: ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ACH deposit software and ezTimeSheet.