Updated Internet Marketing System Offered at Reduced Trial Rate

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The demand for training about internet marketing has been increasing as more and more folks discover the vast money-making potential of internet marketing to make hundreds and even thousands of dollars a day quickly and easily. Bring the Fresh, a revamped internet marketing system featuring new-and-improved video tutorials, is available for a limited time for an initial one-week trial fee of only $7 (after a seven-day trial, a one-time fee of $87 will be charged to those who choose to stick with the program, which retails at $497).



At a time where internet marketing products are facing stiffer competition, the Bring the Fresh system has recently been updated to include a number of fresh step-by-step video tutorials that are both highly informative and user friendly. In addition, the minds behind Bring the Fresh have stepped up their product and services: Beyond teaching members how to build niche affiliate sites, they have expanded the system to include a broad range of tested revenue streams.



The program is called Bring the Fresh because it is constantly updated with fresh new material to inform students of the most cutting edge internet marketing techniques. The Bring the Fresh system includes an extensive membership site with video tutorials, informational guides and expert consulting on a private forum. It is an excellent course for everyone from newbies interested in learning how internet marketing is done to internet marketing experts wanting to keep up-to-date with the latest information and resources.



Specifically, Bring the Fresh will help clients create top ranking websites; increase natural traffic to a website; learn how to effectively build back links for a site; optimize a website to maintain its high ranking; and get a website indexed.



"Bring the Fresh's new video tutorials were the essential ingredient," said one client of the Bring the Fresh program. "Without the crystal clear instructions and relevant advice I don't think my website would have received as many original page visits as it's currently getting every day."



Bring the Fresh is an online marketing system created by Mike Long and Kelly Felix that helps users put their websites on the top ranks of search engine results in order to maximize exposure and page visits. Websites that appear on the first page of search engine results are the sites those seeking information visit first. When a site is optimized to appear at the top of a search, traffic will naturally come to that website, and with traffic comes the main ingredient for internet success.



Kelly Felix is the popular online marketer behind the success of "The Rich Jerk" program. Mike Long has been doing effective internet marketing for over 10 years and has established several online companies, selling more than $10 million worth of merchandise. Long and Felix partnered to create Bring the Fresh, the ultimate money making opportunity online. It works with almost all types of affiliate marketing programs and even a client's own business.



Learn more about the Bring the Fresh internet marketing program at iminfohub.com/btf.