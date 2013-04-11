Updated Kauffman Stadium Seating Information

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Kansas City, the home of Kansas City Royals, is preparing for the team’s Major League Baseball matches in the Kauffman Stadium, the home ground of the team. The old stadium underwent renovation on a large scale recently. The seating arrangements in the stadium, in preparation for the 2013 Major League Baseball Season, have also been updated. RoyalsSeatingChart.com recently posted the updated Kauffman Stadium Seating Chart online.



According to the website, although the tickets for the games are sold at Kauffman Stadium ticket centre, the largest amount of tickets for all home games are sold by secondary market ticket brokers and ticket selling websites every year. The website also explains that the Kauffman stadium is divided into various segments throughout the arena. The areas include Royal Signature Suites, Diamond Club, BATS Crown Club, and Royals Hy-Vee seats, Lounges, Royals Outfield boxes, Royals Dugout, Loge, also Royals Field, and Royals Fountain seats.



As always, the best seats come at high prices. “The Kauffman Stadium seating chart applies for all Major League Baseball Games for the Kansas City Royals,” state the website officials. The website also includes information about the stadium. Kauffman Stadium can accommodate about 40,055 fans with 39,000 seats. The fans with tickets are allowed entry during games that are completely sold out, providing them with standing room sections. The website also recommends fans to have a look at the seating chart before purchasing the tickets.



RoyalsSeatingChart.com updates seating information before the beginning of each Baseball League season. Visit www.royalsseatingchart.com for information about the tickets for each Kauffman stadium seating area.



About Kauffman Stadium

The Stadium located in Kansas City Missouri is one of the oldest in Major League Baseball. The home ground of Kansas City Royals is also known as “Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium”, named to honor the original owner of the baseball team. The Stadium forms part of the well known Truman Complex and this along with NFL Franchise of Kansas City Chiefs home venue. The Stadium built in 1973, underwent a $250 million renovation to upgrade the facilities for 2013 Major League Baseball, and now has four entry ticket gates. There are fountains and a waterfall (known as the Water Spectacular) behind the stadium outfield walls, which make Kauffman Stadium, stand out from the rest. The Stadium is also nicknamed ‘The K’.



Media Contact

848 N. Rainbow Blvd #371,

Las Vegas, Nevada 89107

Phone: 919-727-6963