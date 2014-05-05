Updated Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac V1.2 Improved Stability of Recovery Process

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company that focuses on solving the multimedia conversion issues, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversion issues, data transfer and recovery issues of iOS devices, recently updated its iPhone data recovery software for Mac users, Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac, to Version 1.2.0.0. The software has improved the stability of the recovery process, which can be more helpful for the users to recover deleted or lost files for Mac users.



After updating to iOS 7, many iPhone users are annoyed with the data loss in their iOS devices. Even though users are able to restore iPhone with the iPhone backup in iTunes, they may not able to get the deleted files back as the data may be newly added after creating the backup. To solve this problem, Leawo Software developed Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac users 6 months ago. This iPhone data recovery software enables users to recover deleted files from iPhone directly so that the users can get rid of the data loss in their iOS devices.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is used for recovering deleted files from iOS devices and iTunes backups on Mac computers. The software helps users to recover 6 kinds of deleted files from iOS devices directly, and extract 12 kinds of files from iTunes backups. If any iPhone user loses notes by mistake, he/she can take advantage of this software to get the lost notes back. This iPhone data recovery software will be very helpful for the Mac users when they have encountered the data loss problems in their iOS devices. The latest version of Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac has optimized the recovery process so that the users are able to get more comfortable data recovering experience. Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac Version 1.2.0.0 fixed several known bugs for the users to recover deleted or lost files without efforts.



What’s New in Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac

1. Fixed the non-response problem of the recover button.

2. Optimized the whole recovery process.

3. Fixed other known bugs.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac helps users to recover lost notes from iPhone to Mac computers with ease, and it works perfectly with the latest iPhone models and iOS 7. This iPhone data recovery software makes the data recoveries of iOS devices easy to be done, if any user is interested, don’t hesitate to check it out.



Links

Product Link: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery-mac/

Company Link: http://www.leawo.org



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.