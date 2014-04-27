Updated Leawo iPhone Data Recovery for Mac Improved the Recovery of Partial Deleted Data

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company that focuses on solving the multimedia conversion issues, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversion issues, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, recently updated the iPhone data recovery software for Mac users, Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac to Version 1.2.0.0. This software helps Mac users to recover deleted files on Mac computers with ease.



Leawo Software is the leader in the field of data recoveries of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The company has developed Leawo iOS Data Recovery to help Windows users to recover deleted files, and has won praise among the users. This company devotes itself to the development of software for years, and has created hundreds of pieces of software which have been used all over the world.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is one of the most helpful iPhone data recovery software developed by Leawo Software. This software helps Mac users to recover deleted or lost files from iTunes backups and iOS devices, and it enables users to recover files under DFU mode as well. This powerful iPhone data recovery software for Mac allows users to recover 6 kinds of deleted files from iOS devices directly, including contacts, text messages, call history, notes, reminders and calendar; it helps users to extract 12 kinds of files from iTunes backups to Mac computers in viewable files. The updated version of this iPhone data recovery software fixed the known bugs, and optimized the running speed and stability of the software, so the users will get more comfortable using experience from this updated version.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac also helps users to backup iPhone, iPad and iPod touch files to Mac computers. When users want to make an iPhone backup that can be viewed on computer, this Mac iPhone data recovery software will be helpful. As the software provides two recovery modes, so users are able to extract files from iOS devices and iTunes to Mac computers, and they will find the software works perfectly with the latest iOS 7 and the latest version of iTunes. Leawo iOS Data Recovery fully supports Mac OS X 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.8, and 10.9, so the users will be able to use it on their computers with no efforts. If anyone is interested in this multifunctional iPhone data recovery software, please check out at its official website: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery-mac/.



Links

Product Link: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery-mac/

Company Link: http://www.leawo.org



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.