Updated Leawo iPhone Data Recovery Software Fixed Bugs of Messages & Notes

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company that focuses on providing daily-use software for multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data recoveries and transfers of iOS devices, recently updated its iPhone data recovery software, Leawo iOS Data Recovery, to Version 2.1.0.0. The updated version fixed known major bugs which might come out during the data recovering process.



Leawo Software has devoted itself to the development of the useful software for years, and has run into a success. All pieces of the software developed by this company are used by more than 10 million people all over the world, and have won high praises. The software brings convenience to all the users, and solves their problems within seconds, therefore, the products of Leawo Software are very popular among the users.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery is a piece of multifunctional iPhone data recovery software developed by Leawo Software. This software is used for recovering deleted/lost files from iOS devices and iTunes backups, and it also enables users to backup iPhone, iPad and iPod touch files to computer. It has been recently updated to version 2.1, which fixed a bug that might cause duplicates in the recovered files; a bug that might lead to wrong time display in the recovered text messages; and a bug that might show unrecognizable code in recovered notes. With the updated version, users are able to enjoy more comfortable data recovering experience, and get more accurate information in the recovered files. Messages and notes in iOS devices are very important to the users, if these files get lost, users will want to recover them with no wrong information. Now you are able to take advantage of this iPhone data recovery software to get the files back.



What’s New in Version 2.1.0.0

1. Fixed bug of duplicates in recovered files.

2. Fixed bug that might lead to wrong time display in recovered messages.

3. Fixed bug of display of unrecognizable codes in recovered notes.

4. Optimized UI.



iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users may often come up with the data loss in their devices, and want to figure out a good way to get the lost files back. Besides restoring device with iTunes backup, users can take advantage of Leawo iOS Data Recovery, this iPhone data recovery software will make the restoring process easy to be done, and it exports the recovered files in viewable files. For more information, please refer to the official web page of Leawo iOS Data Recovery.



Links

Product Link: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.