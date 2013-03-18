Updated LiLash Eyelash Growth Serum Review Now Available at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- ENetHealth.com wrote a review of the LiLash eyelash growth serum back in October 2012, but they have now updated this review for 2013.



This is mainly because they wanted to tell people about the new LiLash coupon code for 2013 that is now available.



As well as telling people all about this eyelash growth stimulator, and how it actually works, this review of LiLash now includes a coupon code that will help people save 5% whenever they place an order from the official website.



A spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"We felt it was worth updating our LiLash review because although 5% isn't exactly a huge saving, it is better than nothing. Indeed it actually works out at about $7, which is not a bad saving at all."



For those not familiar with this particular eyelash growth serum, it basically enables women to grow noticeably longer eyelashes when they apply this serum to their upper eyelids once a day for 8-12 weeks.



The longer lashes can then be maintained with a further application once or twice per week.



There is no need to mess around with false eyelashes because the more effective growth serums, such as this one, can help natural eyelashes grow longer.



LiLash is still one of the best-selling eyelash growth serums on the market in 2013 because it really does seem to work.



Anyone that would like to find out more about this product, or would like to buy it using the special LiLash coupon code for 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/lilash-purified-eyelash-serum-reviews/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health and beauty, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.