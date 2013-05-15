Updated Reviews Become Available at CloudStorage.us

Bandon, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Stress and frustration typically go hand in hand with data loss. Whether it is the dissertation that is almost complete or years worth of business reports that go missing, the amount of work required to replace the data can quickly overwhelm a person or company. Many choose to turn to cloud storage to ensure this doesn't happen. "The key to successfully using cloud storage lies is knowing what is needed and what company best meets these needs which is where CloudStorage.us comes in. All reviews on the website have been updated to reflect the most current information to make cloud storage decisions easier," Clarence Stanley of CloudStorage. us declares.



The mozy review shows users how to find the right features based on demand by detailing what Mozy offers for businesses and the public. Features include unobtrusive backup solutions along with syncing features and many others come with this service when selected. "Mozy helped pioneer this industry and began offering cloud storage back in 2005. This service may now by found in more than 80,000 businesses worldwide in addition to the three million who use this program for personal storage," Mr. Stanley continues.



LiveDrive offers a wide range of plans to meet the needs of a variety of consumers and businesses. Backup, storage, cloud hosting and file services remain the ones most are familiar with. "When one reads a livedrive review, he or she discovers this company offers a great deal more. From a cloud storage and file syncing plan to unlimited online backup, choosing the right options has never been easier. With one plan, LiveDrive provides 2TB of storage while most providers only offer 100GB. Offerings such as this have LiveDrive standing ahead of most competitors," Mr. Stanley goes on to say.



Other cloud storage reviews found on the site include an Otixo review and a SpiderOak review. "Consumers and businesses find having this information in one central location saves time and money. Choosing a cloud storage provider comes easier and less hassle is involved. It's no wonder many turn first to CloudStorage.us when in need of information on any aspect of cloud computing," Mr. Stanley exclaims.



