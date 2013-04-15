Updated Versions of GPU Password Recovery Solutions Have Been Released

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Passcovery Co. Ltd., a provider of software products for password recovery, has completed the release of updated versions of its applications supporting AMD and NVIDIA video cards. As the applications have been updated, all of them support NVIDIA’s GK110 architecture (GeForce GTX Titan and Tesla K20/K20X video cards).



In addition to supporting new, high-performance NVIDIA video cards, all applications now have the Password Mutation Rules Editor, an easy to use yet powerful tool for fine tuning of dictionary-based attacks.



The line of products for GPU-accelerated password recovery include



- Accent OFFICE Password Recovery, which supports all versions of Microsoft Office 2007-2013 and OpenOffice.org documents

- Accent RAR Password Recovery, which supports RAR 3.x archives created with WinRar 2.90 or later

- Accent ZIP Password Recovery, which supports Zip archives using classic or WinZip AES encryption



GPU Password Recovery



When selecting a password recovery tool, it is important to know whether it supports GPU acceleration, and if it does, which video cards it supports.



That’s because GPU-accelerated password recovery is so much faster than CPU-only password recovery, even when high-end CPUs are used. When using a high-end video card, such as GeForce GTX Titan or Radeon HD7970, password search speed can be tens of times higher than when using only a mediocre CPU.



The updated line of products support AMD and NVIDIA video cards.



Password Mutation Rules Editor



Accent ZIP Password Recovery, just as our other password recovery applications, now has the Password Mutation Rules Editor. The editor lets you immediately see the results of password mutations to be used in a dictionary-based attack.



Now it is much simpler to use the macro language that describes the rules, so the Password Mutation Rules Editor is a game changing feature for dictionary-based attacks.



About Accent OFFICE Password Recovery

Accent OFFICE Password Recovery fully supports all versions of Microsoft Excel/Word (2-2013) documents, partially supports Microsoft Access/PowerPoint documents, and fully supports all versions of OpenOffice.org documents. The application can handle different types of protection (Password to Open, Password to Modify, VBA password, sheet protection password, etc.). It can instantly recover or remove some passwords, and it can quickly search for other passwords. The application can recover passwords for all versions of Microsoft Office 2007-2013 and OpenOffice.org documents, and supports AMD and NVIDIA video cards.



About Accent RAR Password Recovery

Accent RAR Password Recovery is a high-speed solution for recovering Rar archive passwords using AMD or NVIDIA video cards. The application supports RAR 3.x archives created with WinRar 2.90 or later.



About Accent ZIP Password Recovery

Accent ZIP Password Recovery recovers Zip archive passwords. The application can handle Zip archives with classic or WinZip AES encryption. For GPU acceleration, it supports AMD and NVIDIA video cards.



About Pasdscovery Co Ltd.

Passcovery Co. Ltd. is a provider of high-speed, professional software solutions for password recovery, which also support GPU acceleration on AMD and NVIDIA video cards. The earliest versions of these software products were released in 1999. Now the applications are successfully used by governmental bodies, investigation agencies, corporations, private businesses, and home users all over the world.